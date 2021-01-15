Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Shares of CRL stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.08. 11,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $278.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.96 per share, for a total transaction of $267,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,388,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.