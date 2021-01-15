ChatCoin Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $992,094.83 and $353,387.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,319.88 or 1.00148852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002307 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

