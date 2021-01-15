Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of CGIFF remained flat at $$4.89 on Friday. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

