Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) (LON:CCSL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $47.58

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) (LON:CCSL)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and traded as low as $35.00. Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) shares last traded at $47.58, with a volume of 1,425 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) Company Profile (LON:CCSL)

Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return, while limiting downside risk, through investment in bank capital solutions transactions primarily with the United Kingdom and European banks.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Capital Solutions Limited (CCSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.