Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

CHMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

CHMI stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $151.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 38.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 636.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

