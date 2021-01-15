Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 5.7% After Insider Selling

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $107.33 and last traded at $108.11. Approximately 3,013,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,428,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.63.

Specifically, Director James A. Star sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,237,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $3,482,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,894,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 534,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,304,865. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,185,000 after buying an additional 1,085,663 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 509.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,680 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 16.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,926,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,613,000 after purchasing an additional 326,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,925,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,576,000 after purchasing an additional 130,505 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

