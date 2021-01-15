Chiliz Market Cap Hits $108.51 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $108.51 million and $49.11 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00058000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00452785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.74 or 0.04063230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00013053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00016428 BTC.

CHZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,628,749 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

