China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.79

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $6.50. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 163,472 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

