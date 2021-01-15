China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CIHKY stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. China Merchants Bank has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.