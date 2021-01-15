China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 88.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $14,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,005,000 after purchasing an additional 85,169 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHL remained flat at $$27.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64. China Mobile Limited has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

