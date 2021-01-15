China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Trading Down 0.2%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 41,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 178,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Overseas Land & Investment from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and treasury operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

