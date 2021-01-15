China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.52

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $19.20. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 43,135 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $760.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.32.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.
