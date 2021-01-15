China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.52

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.52 and traded as high as $19.20. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 43,135 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $760.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in China Yuchai International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in China Yuchai International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in China Yuchai International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in China Yuchai International by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 138,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 69,886 shares during the last quarter.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

