Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Danske raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 88,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,275. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural ingredient solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition segments.

