Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 10,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, January 11th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $419,470.38.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $102,600.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

Shares of PI stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $1,675,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after buying an additional 275,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.