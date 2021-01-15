Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading 9.3% Higher

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price rose 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $33.17. Approximately 283,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 119,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHUY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Chuy's alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.28 million, a P/E ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.05.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 410.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 15.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.