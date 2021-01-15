Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

CHUY has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Chuy's alerts:

NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $2.95 on Friday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,673. The company has a market cap of $655.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $30.87.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chuy’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.