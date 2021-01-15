CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) Stock Price Up 1.1%

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBH) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86.

CIB Marine Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CIBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter.

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIBM Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers a range of loan products, such as commercial, commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, government guaranteed, one-to-four family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit.

