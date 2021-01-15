CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 67,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 67,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$44,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,488,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,676,960.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,472.00.

On Friday, January 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$1,495.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,518.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 199,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,330.00.

On Monday, December 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,518.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,518.00.

On Monday, December 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 44,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,320.00.

On Monday, December 7th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,495.00.

On Friday, December 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,518.00.

TSE MBA remained flat at $C$0.63 on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.61. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.96 million and a P/E ratio of -52.50.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

