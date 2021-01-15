Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

CNK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cinemark has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 930,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4,175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

