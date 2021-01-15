Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,981 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after buying an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after buying an additional 3,721,337 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,465,000 after buying an additional 1,701,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $45.49. 1,174,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. The company has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

