Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 215,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,469,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

