City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) Shares Gap Up to $441.00

City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) (LON:CLIG) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $441.00, but opened at $460.00. City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) shares last traded at $441.00, with a volume of 7,462 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 436.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 409.65. The firm has a market cap of £223.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

In related news, insider Barry Aling bought 20,000 shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.62) per share, with a total value of £86,000 ($112,359.55). Also, insider Rian Dartnell purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 392 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £117,600 ($153,645.15). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $28,920,000.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

