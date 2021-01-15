Clarence L. Granger Sells 5,935 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $226,064.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,503.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
UCTT stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 79.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $40.08.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.30 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.
