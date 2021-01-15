Clarius Group LLC Acquires 599 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Amgen by 68.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after buying an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.92.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.65 on Friday, reaching $246.31. 82,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.61 and a 200 day moving average of $238.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

