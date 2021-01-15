Clarius Group LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $522.25. 223,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,778,197. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

