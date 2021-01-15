Clarius Group LLC Has $117.52 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for 12.7% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Clarius Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of PACCAR worth $117,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. 35,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.99.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

