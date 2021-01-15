Clarius Group LLC Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $363.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,058. The firm has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.