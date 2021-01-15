Clarius Group LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,426,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,204,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,874,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $258.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average of $141.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

