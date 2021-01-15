Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Walmart by 468.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 538,898 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $64,549,000 after acquiring an additional 444,098 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,297,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Walmart by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $145.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,939,165. The company has a market capitalization of $410.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.76. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.