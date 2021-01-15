ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.65% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

YLDE opened at $36.00 on Friday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

