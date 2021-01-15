ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lessened its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CEM. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.5% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 73,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 51.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 64.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

CEM stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Chris Eades purchased 6,550 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $26,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.