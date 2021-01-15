ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Trading Up 11%

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) traded up 11% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.50. 448,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 243,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $275.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

