Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after buying an additional 1,110,348 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 533,616 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 366.8% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 281,835 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 373,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,831,000 after purchasing an additional 277,053 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $3,321,838.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.08.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.53. 8,829,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

