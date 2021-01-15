CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

NASDAQ CME opened at $194.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 75.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

