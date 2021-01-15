CNB Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CBFC) Trading Up 11.1%

CNB Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBFC)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.01 and last traded at $50.01. Approximately 115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06.

CNB Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBFC)

CNB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank, Inc that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit (CDs). Its loan products include consumer loans, such as new and used vehicle, motor homes and travel trailers, motorcycles and ATVs, boats and jet skis, snowmobiles, personal loans and notes, home improvement, vacations/Christmas, equipment, and savings/CD secured loans; commercial loans comprising lines of credit, accounts receivable/inventory, machinery and equipment, commercial vehicles and real estate, letters of credit, construction financing, and small business administration guaranteed loans; and real estate loans consisting of in-house and secondary market residential, construction, home equity, and land loans.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.