CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. 53,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,153,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Donald W. Rush bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 82,650 shares of company stock worth $775,704. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 402.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 157,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,793 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,312,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $11,789,000. Capstone Asset Management Company raised its position in CNX Resources by 795.7% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 121,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 107,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.