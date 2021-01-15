Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.