Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCHGY. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

