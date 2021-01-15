CoinEx Token (CET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $896,319.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $896,319.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.24 or 0.00499580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.67 or 0.04190562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016282 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.