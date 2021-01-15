CoinPoker (CHP) Market Cap Tops $2.36 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $2,118.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00052301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00427566 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.62 or 0.04090774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CHP is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.