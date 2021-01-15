Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.56

Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.83. Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 28,306 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.39 million and a PE ratio of -8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, wholesales and distributes food and non-food products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

