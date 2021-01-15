Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Lowered by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock worth $22,254,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.80. The stock had a trading volume of 147,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

