Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 7.9%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares rose 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 582,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 420,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.
COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $832.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $775,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.
