Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 7.9%

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares rose 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 582,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 420,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

COLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $832.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $775,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

