Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) were down 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 7,620,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 12,606,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The company has a market cap of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. It also offers Color World, an online cultural entertainment platform that provides celebrity lectures, celebrity concert videos, celebrity peripheral products, and artist interactive communication.

