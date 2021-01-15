Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,748 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.6% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 498,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,984,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.