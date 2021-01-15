Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.16. 1,402,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,984,521. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.99. The firm has a market cap of $224.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

