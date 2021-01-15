Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.16

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.16 and traded as high as $56.15. Comfort Systems USA shares last traded at $55.24, with a volume of 191,254 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $714.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.80 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $994,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,305,002.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

