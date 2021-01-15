Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Update

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNAF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.74. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Commercial National Financial has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.