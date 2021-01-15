Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD.L) (LON:COD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.17

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD.L) (LON:COD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.17 and traded as high as $43.65. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD.L) shares last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 98,300 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £229.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 39.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

