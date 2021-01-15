Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CFRUY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 109,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,151. The stock has a market cap of $98.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

